× Man taken to hospital after police respond to possible drowning call at Greensboro hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man was taken to the hospital after police responded to a report of a possible drowning at a Greensboro hotel on Saturday.

Officers found a 50-year-old man after responding to the Choice Extended Stay at 110 Seneca Road at about 8:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital by emergency workers. His name has not been released. Police said he is in serious condition.