Man accused of robbing Dollar General in Winston-Salem arrested after chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man accused of robbing a Dollar General store in Winston-Salem and then taking troopers on a chase has been arrested.

Juan Ramon Rodriguez, 34, of Winston-Salem, entered the business at 3915 Country Club Road, stole money and left in a gray minivan, according to police.

Police said a North Carolina State Highway Patrolman found the van shortly later and the van took off, leading the trooper on a chase.

The suspect got out of the van and ran off at the intersection of Gilmer Avenue and Inverness Street, according to police. Police took him into custody shortly later.

Rodriguez faces a charge of felony larceny from person and Highway Patrol will address charges about the chase.

Anyone with any information can call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.