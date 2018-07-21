× Fire truck overturns amid storms in Surry County, driver taken to the hospital

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – A fire truck with the Ararat Volunteer Fire Department overturned Saturday night amid storm conditions, according to Surry County EMS.

It happened on Long Hill Road in the Pilot Mountain area. The driver was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in stable condition.

Storm damage was reported in several parts of Surry County as storms and showers move across the area.

Sunday and Monday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.