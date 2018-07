Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing a cash register from a gas station in Randolph County.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at the BP at 5603 Finch Farm Road, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking in the door, grabbing the crash register and walking out. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699.