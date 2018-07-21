× Alligator caught in North Carolina pond after escaping educational facility

WENDELL, N.C. — An alligator was caught in a Wendell pond after it escaped from an educational facility Friday, according to WTVD.

It took wildlife officers 45 minutes to lure the 4-foot long gator out of the pond.

Wildlife officials don’t believe there is a bigger gator problem in the area and say the escape was accidental.

Alligator sightings can be more common in the summer as the reptiles look for food near freshwater.

People are asked to leave alligators alone and giving them food can make them more aggressive.

An alligator recently killed a family’s pet dog in South Carolina and wildlife officials are still looking for both the alligator and the remains of the dog.