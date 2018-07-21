× 2 people drown at different North Carolina beaches on Saturday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Two people drowned at different Brunswick County beaches on Saturday, one at Holden Beach and the other at Sunset Beach, according to WECT.

Authorities have not released the names of either victim.

At Holden Beach, a surfer pulled the 20-year-old man from the ocean at about 2:15 p.m. and emergency responders took him to the hospital where he died.

The surfer was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

A 40-year-old man drowned at Sunset Beach while trying to help someone. The other person is believed to be fine, according to authorities.