GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Thursday night shooting has become a homicide, according to Greensboro police.

Around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night, police investigated a shooting at the 1000 block of Cranbrook St.

Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Officials announced Friday morning the victim died from his injuries.

According to police, the victim has not been identified.

Police have not reported a suspect or motive.