South Carolina dentist has ladies flocking for teeth cleanings after ‘In My Fillings’ challenge

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A South Carolina dentist has women flocking for teeth cleanings after posting a video of himself dancing.

WIS reported that Dr. Rich Constantine, of Constantine Dental in Greenville, S.C., went viral Thursday while dancing to the Drake song “In My Feelings.”

Constantine’s video was posted to his office’s Facebook page where it had 21 million views.

“I just ordered a pound of gummy bears and washing it down with fruit punch. Cavity Watch 2018!! I never wanted one so bad!” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “I found myself looking for his wedding ring, then I remembered that I’m married.”

Constantine’s dentistry practice is nearly three years old.