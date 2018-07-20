× Silver Alert issued for Brevard man facing risk of stroke if not medicated

BREVARD, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in Brevard.

Officials issued an alert at 1:51 a.m. Friday for 81-year-old Harold Eugene Holcombe.

Holcombe was last seen at 313 S. Broad St., Brevard.

He is described as a 5’11” Caucasian man weighing about 190 pounds with ear-length gray hair and brown eyes, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Holcombe was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, gray/brown, oxford-style shirt with a white t-shirt underneath with jeans and athletic shoes.

Authorities add that he has a visual impairment that requires eye drops and suffers from severe hypertension that could lead to a stroke if left untreated.

Officials believe Holcombe may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Authorities report he may be driving a silver 2012 Subaru Outback with the license plate number 8Y54BP.

Anyone with information regarding Holcombe’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Kathryn Baxter at the Brevard Police Department at (828) 883-2212.