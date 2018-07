Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County house took heavy damage in a fire Friday morning.

Officials responded to 610 Log House Road after the call came in at 1:56 a.m.

Two people were inside the house when the fire began and learned of the fire when the smoke detector sounded, emergency responders report.

Both escaped the home safely.

Officials say the fire started in or near the attic and continue to investigate.

The cause has not yet been reported.