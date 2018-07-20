× One shot in Friday morning Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A male victim was shot Friday morning in an assault on West Florida St.

At 12:04 a.m., police responded to the report at 707 West Florida St. where officials found one male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was brought to the hospital in stable condition, police report.

Police continue to investigate and have not reported information regarding a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text “badboyz” and a tip to 274637.

A reward of up to $2,000 is possible for information leading to the arrest of the responsible individual.