One shot in Friday morning Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A male victim was shot Friday morning in an assault on West Florida St.
At 12:04 a.m., police responded to the report at 707 West Florida St. where officials found one male victim with a gunshot wound.
He was brought to the hospital in stable condition, police report.
Police continue to investigate and have not reported information regarding a suspect.
Police ask anyone with information to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text “badboyz” and a tip to 274637.
A reward of up to $2,000 is possible for information leading to the arrest of the responsible individual.
36.072635 -79.791975