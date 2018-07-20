× Off-duty Winston-Salem police officer charged with driving while impaired, speeding

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – An off-duty Winston-Salem police officer was pulled over earlier this week and charged with driving while impaired and speeding.

Austin B. Willard, 23, was pulled over in a pickup truck shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday on US 421 North near Silas Creek Parkway.

Willard also faces a charge of failing to maintain lane control, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

He was arrested and later released, with court planned for next month. Willard has been placed on administrative duty while an administrative investigation is conducted.

Police have not released specific details about his alleged impairment or speeding. He has been with the department since July 2016.