North Carolina school bus driver accused of sex crimes against a child

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County Public School System employee is suspended without pay after being accused of sex crimes against a child, according to WTVD.

Todd Van Nguyen, 61, is a bus driver for Knightdale High School, Lockhart Elementary School, and Douglas Elementary School, according to a spokesperson with the school district.

He is facing three charges of indecent liberties with a child. The arrest warrant alleges that Nguyen “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did commit and attempt to commit a lewd an lascivious act upon the body” of a child under the age of 16.

Court records indicate all three charges involve the same child, a 14-year-old girl.

Raleigh police said the charges are not related to his job as a bus driver and the victim was not a student.

School officials released a statement saying that none of the students were affected and the alleged behavior is “abhorrent and deeply distressing.”