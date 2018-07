Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- From the tiny tree frogs to the two ton rhinos, thousands of animals live at the North Carolina Zoo.

Just 80 zookeepers take care of them around the clock.

This week is National Zookeepers Appreciation Week.

In this week's Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us all the hard work and why zookeepers say it is worth it.