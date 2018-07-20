Manhunt underway, authorities search for suspect in Greensboro break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man suspected of breaking into multiple cars Thursday night in Greensboro.

Multiple residents near the Forest Oaks area reported that their cars were broken into overnight. The sheriff's office estimated the suspect broke into eight to 10 vehicles.

One person, however, told authorities they spotted the suspect's vehicle, officials reported.

Using that description, deputies located the vehicle in a Food Lion parking lot.

As authorities approached, the man drove away, crashing on Liberty Road across from Tabernacle United Methodist Church.

Deputies report the man then ran into the nearby woods.

Law enforcement found some of the stolen items, as well as a handgun, inside of the crashed vehicle.

Officials say they found the suspect by tracing a stolen cell phone he was using.

The suspect is described as a 5'5" black man in his 40s with dreadlocks wearing all black clothing.

The sheriff's office does not know if this man is armed.