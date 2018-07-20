Local woman represents US in Muay Thai

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Crystal Lawson wants to be the best Muay Thai fighter in world.

The Winston-Salem resident is not taking any shortcuts to get there as she trains as hard as any athlete in any sport at Iron Pack Strength Gym.

One example? The keg carry.

"That keg is weights 94 pounds," trainer Ryan Helm said. "She weighs 116 or something like that, basically she's picking herself up and carrying it 50-100 feet."

This 34-year-old has been training in Muay Thai for about nine years and she'll never forget her first fight.

"I remember halfway through the fight, we had trained together at the same gym, and she was like, 'Can you not kick me?' This is in a fight. 'Can you like not kick me anymore?' and I was like, 'No,' I just kicked her again, that's not a thing."

Winning is Lawson's thing and she hopes to become world champ one day.