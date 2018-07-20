× Honey Boo Boo to join special edition of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Honey Boo Boo will join a special edition of “Dancing with the Stars” called “Dancing with the Stars Junior,” according to entertainment website The Blast.

The show has yet to be officially announced, but will reportedly feature celebrity children.

The Blast reported that 12-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been in Los Angeles for the past week training for the new season.

ABC declined to comment and a representative for Thompson didn’t immediately return a request.

Thompson got her start in reality television after appearing in TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” and then “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” which was canceled in 2014.

She currently stars on “Mama June: From Not to Hot” on WE tv.