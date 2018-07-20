Ethics advocate files complaint against Judge Phil Berger Jr.
A clean-elections proponent filed complaints Thursday against state Court of Appeals Judge Phil Berger Jr.’s successful 2016 campaign, alleging inaccurate campaign finance reporting and several “suspicious” contributions.
Former nonprofit executive Bob Hall petitioned the state Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement for “a comprehensive audit and investigation of the financial records of Court of Appeals Judge Phillip E. Berger Jr. for apparent violations of campaign finance laws.”
“There are two individuals who say they are sure they did not make the donation attributed to them on the reports,” said Hall, the former executive director of the Durham-based Democracy NC nonprofit that says it promotes voting rights. “A third suspicious donation does not appear to be that person’s money.”