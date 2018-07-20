× Deputies looking for man in connection to about 20 vehicle break-ins in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Guilford County are looking for a man in connection to about 20 car break-ins reported in the Forest Oaks area.

Samuel Lamont Harris, 44, of Albemarle, is wanted and warrants against him are forthcoming, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies responded to multiple calls Friday morning about the crimes, the first which was reported at about 4 a.m. on Weatherstone Drive.

Anyone with any information can call Guilford Metro Communications at (336) 373-2222, non-emergency line or CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000.