× Coast Guard temporarily shuts down Myrtle Beach parasailing group over safety after man lost legs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The U.S. Coast Guard temporarily shut down a Myrtle Beach parasailing company until it proved that crews and passengers were getting the proper safety training.

The Post and Courier reported that the order was issued to Ocean Watersports earlier this month after a customer lost his legs beneath the knees and another fractured a hip.

The order was later rescinded after the company provided the information and the company continues to operate normally during the investigation, according to the paper.

Henry Owens lost parts of both his legs June 19 when he was moving from a parasailing vessel to a banana boat. Owens fell into the water and was hit by the propellers from the boat.