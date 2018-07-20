× Baby born in Chick-Fil-A bathroom will get free meals for life

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A couple in Texas delivered their baby in a Chick-Fil-A bathroom and now the baby will get free meals for life.

KSAT reported that Falon Griffin was having contractions on Tuesday, so she met a friend in the parking lot of a Chick-Fil-A on the way to the hospital.

But she just couldn’t wait, so she headed to the bathroom. The restaurant was closed, but she banged on the door and begged the staff to let her in.

Employees called an ambulance, but Gracelyn had already been born by the time it arrived. The baby and her mother were taken to a hospital.

Chick-Fil-A has offered Gracelyn free food for life and a guaranteed first job at age 14. Store owners said they want to host her first birthday party.