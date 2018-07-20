× Armed gunman robs Jamestown sweepstakes

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A sweepstakes in Jamestown was robbed Thursday, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect.

Around 9:20 p.m., a man armed with a handgun entered the Kivett’s Sweep Sweepstakes Game Parlor at 3718 Kievett Drive, the sheriff’s office reports.

The suspect reportedly stole money before leaving the scene. Authorities did not disclose the amount of money stolen.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text “badboyz” and a tip to 274637.