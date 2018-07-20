× Alligator kills family dog in South Carolina

BURGESS, S.C. – An alligator killed a family’s pet dog in South Carolina and now agents with the Department of Natural Resources are looking for it.

WBTW reported that it happened Thursday in the Cypress River Plantation community. A family called to report the alligator, which has yet to be found.

Heavy rain on Friday made the search difficult, according to WBTW. He dog that reportedly died, a Labrador, is also missing.

Alligator sightings are more common in the summer as the reptiles look for food near freshwater.

People are asked to leave alligators alone and giving them food can make them more aggressive.