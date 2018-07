× Woman shot multiple times in Greensboro assault Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman was shot multiple times in an assault Tuesday, according to police.

At 9:19 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the report of an assault at 811 Dana Place.

Police do not believe that this is a random shooting.

The woman remains in the hospital, police report.

Police have not announced any information regarding a suspect and continue to investigate.