Woman claims she was victim of sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A woman claims she was the victim of sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach, according to WMDF.

The victim told police she was taken from Columbia, through Charlotte and then to Myrtle Beach and forced into prostitution.

The woman said the suspect took her against her will on Tuesday morning and threatened to hurt her family.

The victim was able to escape and was taken to a hospital, according to WMDF.

Details about the suspect have not been released.