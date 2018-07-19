× White House to invite Putin to visit Washington

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump hopes to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin in Washington this fall, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Thursday.

“President Trump asked (national security adviser John Bolton) to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway,” Sanders tweeted Thursday, hours after Trump tweeted he is “looking forward” to meeting again with Putin to “begin implementing” issues they discussed during their summit earlier this week.

The pair of tweets were the latest indication that Trump is pressing ahead with his efforts at Russian rapprochement, even as his approach to Putin continues to draw bipartisan criticism.

Sanders’ tweet came soon after the Senate voted unanimously to rebuke Putin’s attempt to convince Trump to hand over current and former American officials for questioning.

Putin has signaled in the wake of his summit with Trump that he and the US president reached several agreements, but neither Trump nor the White House have confirmed any substantive agreements between the two countries.