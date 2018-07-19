Toddler called a super hero after saving her dad when he had a stroke by FaceTiming mom

WINCHESTER, Va. — A toddler is credited with saving her father’s life after the father had a stroke and the child Facetimed her mother.

The Winchester Star reported that 3-year-old Molly McCabe grabbed her father’s iPhone when she saw her father start convulsing at the family’s home in Virginia during the July 4th holiday.

Molly also turned the phone around to show her mother what was happening to the dad.

“She was sobbing, crying, ‘Look at daddy, look at daddy.’ I was immediately aware that something was wrong,” said Devon McCabe, Molly’s mother, who then called 911.

The father was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. He continues to recover and said he owes his life to his daughter.