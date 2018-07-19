× Swimmers pulled from South Carolina beach twice in 1 day after shark sightings

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Beachgoers at Hilton Head Island were evacuated twice in one day after sharks were spotted in shallow water.

The Island Packet reported that a shark was spotted near Coligny Beach Tuesday morning and another sighting was reported near Sonesta Resort in the afternoon.

Shark sightings are fairly frequent, according to Mike Wagner, operations manager for Shore Beach Service.

“I don’t want people to think this is super alarming because they are clearing the water,” Wagner said. “Just because there is a shark in the water, it doesn’t mean that it is likely to bite. We are just doing it to be on the safe side.”