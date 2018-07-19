× Silver Alert issued for woman reported missing in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen on Fancy Gap Road near US Highway 52 S.

Officials issued an alert at 1:07 a.m. for 54-year-old Teresa Ann Caudle.

She is described as a 5’2″ white woman who weighs about 125 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Caudle was last seen wearing a white shirt with floral print an yellow pants.

Officials believe Caudle may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Caudle’ whereabouts is asked to call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 374-3000.