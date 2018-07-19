× Silver alert issued for Snow Hill man believed in danger

SNOW HILL, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in Snow Hill believed to be in danger.

Officials issued an alert at 12:26 a.m. Thursday for 23-year-old Thomas Emanuel Pineda.

He is described as a 6’1″ Hispanic man weighing 190 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Pineda was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt and black sneakers with lime green laces.

Officials believe Pineda may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Authorities report he may be driving a black 2005 Chrysler 300 with the license plate number PFT2178.

Anyone with information regarding Pineda’s whereabouts is asked to call the Green County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 747-3411.