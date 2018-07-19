× An explosion, injuries reported at Letterkenny Army Depot

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — An explosion has been reported at Letterkenny Army Depot, ABC27 has reported.

Several people are being taken to the hospital by helicopter for burn treatment.

Franklin Fire Company posted on their Facebook page that three people were injured via the explosion and required air medical transports.

It wasn’t immediately clear how severe the injuries were; however, employees reported seeing two coworkers run out of a building “screaming and on fire, one with chemical burns,” ABC27 reported.

The explosion happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the industrial area at Bldg 350.

UPDATE: Employees tell us they’re not being allowed back in the Letterkenny Army Depot buildings for fear of more explosions. Sources tell us this is after a 7:15am explosion leaves several people being transported by helicopter to the hospital for burn treatment. @abc27News https://t.co/R2mjiRyUNu — Christine McLarty (@ChristineABC27) July 19, 2018

No word yet on what caused the explosion.