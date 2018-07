× Person shot, injured in Greensboro neighborhood

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting Thursday night, according to dispatchers.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Cranbrook Street around 9:50 p.m.

Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries or what led up to the shooting.

36.058387 -79.856883