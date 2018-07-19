× One suspect arrested in assault of Burlington 15-year-old

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested one suspect in the Wednesday assault of a Burlington 15-year-old.

At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington police responded to a report of an assault at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Morningside Drive.

At the complex, a 15-year-old reported that three males assaulted him behind a building, striking him in the face with a gun and stealing his iPhone.

The teenager received non-life-threatening injuries.

After a K-9 investigation, police identified Maurice Shavers, 19, as a suspect, according to a news release.

Shavers was arrested at his residence and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Shavers is in custody at Alamance County jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Police are still searching for two others in the assault investigation.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the police department at (336) 229-3500.

To place an anonymous tip for a possible reward, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.