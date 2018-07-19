× Mickey Snow, Eden businessman charged in teen prostitution ring, gets no prison time with plea deal

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Eden businessman Mickey Snow pleaded guilty today in a prostitution case involving teen girls but will serve no time in prison, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

Snow, 78, pleaded guilty to one count of aid and abetting a prostitute who is a minor Thursday morning in Rockingham County Superior Court.

He was given a suspended sentence of 19-32 months in prison.

Snow was placed on supervised probation for 36 months and must obtain a sex offender assessment. He cannot maintain contact with the victim and must not reside in a household with a minor under 18.

