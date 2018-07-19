Man shot in head outside Cook Out in Winston-Salem dies, suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a man in the head after an argument outside a Cook Out restaurant in Winston-Salem.

Gabriel Dominguez Parral, 26, died in the hospital on Wednesday, according to authorities. A suspect has been taken into custody, but his name has not been released.

Officers found Parral suffering a gunshot wound to his head and neck in the restaurant’s parking lot at 3101 Peters Creek Parkway while responding to a shooting call there at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said there was an argument between two people in separate vehicles at the restaurant’s drive-thru and the victim was shot.

The unidentified suspect left in a silver Dodge Charger, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Emergency responders took the victim to the hospital.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.