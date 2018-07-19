× Man arrested after bizarre crash at Winston-Salem bank drive-thru where Lexington man died

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday after a bizarre crash at a Winston-Salem bank drive-thru where a Lexington man died, according to a news release.

Charles Adams, 83, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

His court date is set for Aug. 22.

The crash happened at 1:06 p.m. June 1 in the drive-thru of the Bank of America at 1209 Silas Creek Parkway.

Police said Charles Adams, the driver of a 2002 Ford Taurus, was sitting in line at the drive-thru with a 1992 Ford Ranger in front of it and a 2008 Chevrolet Impala behind it.

For an unknown reason, Adams pulled forward and hit the Ranger, then reversed and hit the Impala.

The driver of the Ranger, James Wilkerson Plemmons Jr., 65, of Lexington, pulled forward and got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage.

After the Taurus reversed and crashed into the Impala, it went forward again, hitting Plemmons.

Plemmons was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died July 6 as a result of those injuries, according to the Winston-Salem police.

Adams and the driver and a passenger in the Impala were not injured.