Ground-shaking helicopters rattle residents with low flights over Forsyth, Davidson counties late Wednesday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Helicopters swooping over parts of the Winston-Salem area at low elevation with ground-shaking power Wednesday night were part of a military training exercise, Winston-Salem police said, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The U.S. Army had notified the police department beforehand, police communications supervisor Chad Higgins said, but he was given no further details about the military exercise.

The police department was inundated with calls from concerned residents with reports of up to six helicopters that were flying with their lights off at about 11 p.m.

“One flew right over the house, no more than 20 to 30 yards above the ground,” Ardmore resident Roy Doron posted on Facebook. “I have a big oak tree in my back yard. The chopper was skirting the top of the tree.”