Friends and family gather to remember teenager killed in wreck in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A Davidson County teen killed in a Wednesday night wreck was driving 70 mph in a 55-mph zone, which Highway Patrol believes played a role.

Madisyn Yountz, 17, was driving a 2004 Honda sedan at about 9:15 p.m. on Lamb Road toward Swicegood Road when the wreck happened, the Highway Patrol said.

While driving through a curve, Yountz crossed the center line before over-correcting and driving off the road to the right where the road straightened out.

She struck several mailboxes, a culvert, a ditch and a fence before flipping several times, Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said Yountz was ejected from the vehicle and died.

In addition to excessive speed, Highway Patrol considers no seat belt another contributing factor.

Friends and family members gathered alongside Lamb Road Thursday and said that Yountz could brighten up a room.

"There was never a time that Maddi wasn't smiling. You would be around her and it would always be like a party. She was so bright, and she was so smart," said Christi Yountz, Madisyn's cousin.

Christi said she was with Yountz just hours before the crash and said she was hurrying to make it home.

Bonnie Snider lives two houses down from where the crash happened. She says she ran outside to try and help Wednesday night, but was too late.

Snider said she stayed with the teen's mother for several hours and prayed with her.

“When something like this happens, it’s like family. It’s like you just want to jump in there and help, all you can help,” she said. "

A funeral service will be held at Tyro United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Friends say they are also planning to hold a celebration of life ceremony.