Deputies seek suspects in Pleasant Garden drive-by shooting at residence

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Officials are looking for the three suspects responsible for a Wednesday drive-by shooting, according to a news release.

At 8:58 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to call regarding shots fired at an occupied dwelling at 1715 Neelley Road.

The sheriff’s office reports at least one bullet struck the house.

At the time of the incident, a 16-year-old boy was inside the residence and a 40-year-old man was standing outside in the front yard, officials report.

Investigation determined that two men and an unknown driver drove a silver SUV, which may be a Nissan, by the residence twice, firing upon the residence from the vehicle’s window.

Officials continue to search for the SUV and the three suspects.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call the District 3 office at (336) 641-6691 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.