Davidson County teen killed in wreck

LINWOOD — A teen was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday night not far from her home, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Madisyn Yountz, 17, of Swicegood Road, was driving a 2004 Honda sedan about 9:15 p.m. on Lamb Road toward Swicegood Road when the wreck occurred, the Highway Patrol said.

Yountz crossed the center line, over-corrected and went off the road to the right. She struck a mailbox and culvert before overturning and finally landing upright on all four tires, according to the trooper’s report.

Yountz, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. She died from her injuries.

The Highway Patrol told FOX8 Thursday that excessive speed played a role in the crash.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time.