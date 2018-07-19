Davidson County teen killed in wreck driving 70 mph with no seat belt, Highway Patrol said

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County teen killed in a Wednesday night wreck was driving 70 mph in a 55-mph zone, which Highway Patrol believes played a role.

Madisyn Yountz, 17, was driving a 2004 Honda sedan at about 9:15 p.m. on Lamb Road toward Swicegood Road when the wreck happened, the Highway Patrol said.

While driving through a curve, Yountz crossed the center line before over-correcting and driving off the road to the right where the road straightened out.

She struck several mailboxes, a culvert, a ditch and a fence before flipping several times, Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died.

In addition to excessive speed, Highway Patrol considers no seat belt another contributing factor.