Chick-fil-A axes popular product, upset customers take to Twitter
Chick-fil-A has announced that they’re cutting a well-loved product from their line-up.
The Cow Calendar.
Chick-fil-A has officially declared that the 2018 calendar will be the chicken sandwich franchise’s last.
Chick-fil-A sent out word Wednesday in an email to customers stating that the calendar is discontinued, marking an end to “20 years of steers,” reports The News & Observer.
The Cow Calendar was popular not only for the pictures of Chick-fil-A cows up to their usual self-preservation antics. The calendar served as a major source of free menu items.
The calendar operates like an Advent calendar. Customers who bought the calendar could receive one free product each month.
Now, however, Chick-fil-A hopes more people will take advantage of Chick-fil-A One, the restaurant’s rewards program available online and as an app.
With fans of the restaurant expecting to feel the loss this holiday season, The News & Observer reports Chick-fil-A said in the email that they are “stepping up our gift card game to make sure you have something to give those most special to you.”
Since the announcement, Chick-fil-A fans have been taken to Twitter to share just how upset they are with this latest loss.