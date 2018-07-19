× Chick-fil-A axes popular product, upset customers take to Twitter

Chick-fil-A has announced that they’re cutting a well-loved product from their line-up.

The Cow Calendar.

Chick-fil-A has officially declared that the 2018 calendar will be the chicken sandwich franchise’s last.

Chick-fil-A sent out word Wednesday in an email to customers stating that the calendar is discontinued, marking an end to “20 years of steers,” reports The News & Observer.

The Cow Calendar was popular not only for the pictures of Chick-fil-A cows up to their usual self-preservation antics. The calendar served as a major source of free menu items.

The calendar operates like an Advent calendar. Customers who bought the calendar could receive one free product each month.

Now, however, Chick-fil-A hopes more people will take advantage of Chick-fil-A One, the restaurant’s rewards program available online and as an app.

With fans of the restaurant expecting to feel the loss this holiday season, The News & Observer reports Chick-fil-A said in the email that they are “stepping up our gift card game to make sure you have something to give those most special to you.”

Since the announcement, Chick-fil-A fans have been taken to Twitter to share just how upset they are with this latest loss.

how to know you're southern 101:

chick fil a just said they're doing away with the cow calendars and i actually teared up? ?? ?? ? ? — al: chan’s a hufflepuff💛🖤 (@leemin_homg) July 18, 2018

I am 1000000000000% against Chick-fil-A getting rid of the Cow Calendar pic.twitter.com/fYvOIpikR0 — Taylor. (@Tater_Tottt) July 18, 2018

Getting the email from Chick Fil A saying they're retiring the cow calendar after this year is honestly the worst news I've gotten in a while — Matt (@_mattpad) July 18, 2018

Chick Fil A: I have an idea Me: What Chick Fil A: let’s take away the brownies Me: Chick Fil A: and Cole Slaw Me: Chick Fil A: and Chicken salad Me: Chick Fil A: and Cow Calendars Me: Chick Fil A: Try our new superfood salad though Me: smh pic.twitter.com/xA7D9eOjzg — Max (@Msenoff226) July 18, 2018

Chick Fil A just announced the end of the cow calendar and I think I need the rest of the day off to process this news — Matt Hardesty (@hardestymatt12) July 18, 2018

Chick-fil-A is retiring the cow calendar after 20 years. What's the point of even knowing what day it is if I'm not getting that information from a marginally literate cow? — Angus Dwyer (@AngusDwyer) July 18, 2018