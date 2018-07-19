× Chance the Rapper becomes Chance the new owner of the Chicagoist

CHICAGO — In Chance the Rapper’s brand new track released Wednesday, he announced, in no uncertain terms, that he bought former Chicago news site the Chicagoist.

The Chicago native made the announcement in his single “I Might Need Security,” stating directly, “I bought the Chicagoist.”

WNYC, the New York City public radio station, confirmed that WYNC sold the assets of the Chicagoist to Chance the Rapper’s Social media LLC in a Thursday announcement.

Chance the Rapper said he plans to re-launch the news site.

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment,” said Chance The Rapper in the announcement. “WNYC’s commitment to finding homes for the ‘ist’ brands, including Chicagoist, was an essential part of continuing the legacy and integrity of the site. I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.”

WNYC initially gained ownership of the Chicagoist when the company acquired the Gothamist and associated sites in February.

With this purchase, the rapper also owns the Chicagoist’s archives, internet domain and social media channels.

“We are delighted that the Chicagoist assets are finding a new home in the hands of a proud Chicagoan,” said New York Public Radio President and CEO Laura Walker. “… We are pleased that these assets will be used to support local coverage in the great city of Chicago.”

“I Might Need Security” was one of four songs the rapper dropped online late Wednesday.

The songs are available on all major streaming platforms and ChanceRaps.com.

