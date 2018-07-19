× 71-year-old dies after eating oysters tainted with flesh-eating bacteria

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 71-year-old man died on July 10 just two days after eating contaminated oysters at a restaurant in Sarasota, Florida, according to WWSB.

On July 8, the man ate an oyster a restaurant, Florida Health told WWSB.

Through this oyster, he contracted a gastrointestinal illness related to a flesh-eating bacteria on the oyster.

Two days later, the man was dead, WWSB reports.

Others planning to eat raw seafood this summer may want want to think twice.

WWSB reports that the saltwater bacteria Vibrio vulnificus shows up more in the heat, and those who eat bottom feeders that filter water, like oysters, are at risk,

“Vibrio is a bacteria and it lives in saltwater, or brackish water, so any water that has salt in it, and it’s there essentially all of the time,” said Michael Drennon, disease intervention services program manager of the Sarasota County Florida Department of Health, to WWSB.

The Florida Department of Health said symptoms include diarrhea, fever and general symptoms associated with gastrointestinal illness, WWSB reports.

Some shellfish fans look out for their health by only eating raw seafood in months ending with an “R,” meaning September, October, November and December.

Because the water is warmer, bacteria become more prevalent.

WWSB also warns that bacteria can enter the system through an open wound, so be wary swimming with cuts.

If you are experiencing these symptoms and think you might have contracted this bacteria, the Florida Department of Health says to get medical help, WWSB reports.