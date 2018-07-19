× $19k worth of meth seized after Surry County traffic stop; woman arrested

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested in Surry County after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, according to Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

Kathy Branscome Lawson, 57, of Fancy Gap, Virginia, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule VI, felony maintaining a drug vehicle, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine.

On July 12, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division stopped Lawson’s vehicle around West Pine Street and Interstate 77, Combs said.

During the stop, investigators searched the vehicle and seized 168 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $16,800 and a half-ounce of marijuana with a street value of $100.

This seizure established probable cause for deputies with Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to search Lawson’s home, Combs said. There, investigators seized 24 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $2,400, a half-gram of heroin with a street value of $100 and $5,200 in cash.

Lawson received a $250,000 secured bond.