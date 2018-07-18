Winston-Salem man dies in Tuesday evening wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A car collision killed a Winston-Salem man on Tuesday evening, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Police report that at 4:47 p.m., Steven Bryan, 54, of Winston-Salem was driving southeast on Hickory Tree Rd, while Robert Ray, 53, of Winston-Salem was driving the opposite direction on the same road.

According to police, Bryan's vehicle drove off the right side of the road before over correcting, crossing the center line and striking the car driven by Ray at an angle.

Bryan's vehicle stopped in the road.

Ray's vehicle stopped on the shoulder.

Bryan died, according to police. Ray was brought to the hospital.

The police report notes that both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Weather may be a factor.

Police report no indication of impairment.

Officials are still investigating.