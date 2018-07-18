× Weapons seized, robbery suspects arrested in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five people, including two suspects in a robbery, were taken into custody Wednesday morning following an investigation, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

On July 3, 19-year-old Stefon Moore and 21-year-old Tyrone Davis allegedly robbed two victims of cash, two iPhones, shoes and a laptop computer in Lexington.

On July 18, U.S. Marshals learned Moore was living at a home on Ivey Glen Drive in Winston-Salem. The Marshals and Winston-Salem police conducted surveillance and saw Moore leave the home and get into a vehicle with several people in it.

As officers moved in to take Moore into custody, the driver, 18-year-old Andre Miller, allegedly rammed into a law enforcement vehicle while trying to get away.

Officers used more vehicles to pin the suspect vehicle in.

Five people in the car — Moore, Davis, Miller, Jaylen Sawyer and Treyvon Morris — were taken into custody.

Authorities seized a military-style 5.56 caliber rifle, a military-style 7.62 caliber rifle and three semi-automatic pistols from the vehicle.

Moore and Davis were charged for the July 3 robbery and Moore was also charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Miller was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed gun.

Sawyer was charged with felony possession of a gun with an altered serial number and carrying a concealed gun.

Morris was charged with delaying an officer.

All five suspects were taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center.