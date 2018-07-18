× Virginia restaurant roasted for mocking customer who paid with coins

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A Virginia restaurant caught heat from the public for a Facebook post criticizing a customer who paid with coins, according to WSET.

Beer 88 posted to Facebook a photo of the receipt on top of a $20 bill and a pile of coins.

The caption reads:

We’ll just caption this… ‘How NOT to pay at a restaurant’, cause that’s the nicest thing we can think to say about this ridiculousness.

The post also include the hashtags #wearebeer88notcoinstar, #anybodyneedchange, #nohometraining, #atleasttheyleftatip and #workingwiththepublic.

The post has since been removed from Facebook and the Beer 88 Facebook page appears to have disappeared.

According to WSET, many left Facebook comments firing back at the restaurant for mocking a customer who paid with legal currency. Some even encouraged other customers to visit the restaurant and pay with only coins.

Others defended the post, calling the post satirical.

Beer 88 reportedly replied in the comments saying, “welcome to social meadia” and “Obviously the SARCASM and HUMOR of this post is lost on most of y’all,” according to WSET.

WSET reported that a boy, 17-year-old Cohen Naulty, stepped forward, stating that he was the customer in question and wrote, “Hey at least I left a 10 $ tip !!”

Beer 88 released an apology through Facebook about an hour after the post, according to WSET. The apology said the post was meant as a joke and that paying with coins is “annoying to people that work in the restaurant/retail industry.” The apology also stated the restaurant did not know the post would be offensive.

Naulty, going by the nickname Quarter Boy on Facebook, posted that, after Beer 88’s earlier comments, he felt inspired to make a plan to visit other restaurants that are glad to take quarters and treat a patron to a meal.

He is now soliciting donations to help treat others to meals, all paid in quarters.

Naulty already posted that he treated one couple at Bootleggers, a burger shop in Lynchburg, and plans to do the same at a Buffalo Wild Wings.