× Triad pair charged with frozen food fraud

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — A Triad pair faces felony charges in a case of frozen food fraud, according to a news release.

Amanda Nicole Gordon, 31, of Thomasville and Christopher Michael Hutchins, 40, of Summerfield were arrested Monday by the Graham Police Department.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office issued charges for the two Saturday.

Gordon faces two counts of exploiting the trust of an elderly or disabled person, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of forgery of instrument.

She was incarcerated in Alamance County jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Hutchins faces one count of felony conspiracy for his role Gordon’s exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult.

He was also incarcerated in Alamance County jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.