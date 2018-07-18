× Silver alert issued for man in Rural Hall

RURAL HALL, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Rural Hall.

Police are looking for 52-year-old Paul Anthony McMorris, according to a news release.

McMorris was last seen in Rural Hall wearing a black short sleeve T-shirt, tan shorts and black tennis shoes.

Police describe the vehicle as a blue 1991 Cadillac sedan. Police believe he is suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding McMorris’ whereabouts is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.